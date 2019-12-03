With a new web video touting his experience at City Hall and the State House, Del. Nick J. Mosby entered the race for City Council president Tuesday, arguing he’s best qualified to serve as Baltimore’s No. 2 elected official.
“There is so much at stake for our city and I truly believe that I am best prepared to serve our city in this capacity,” Mosby said in a statement.
Mosby, 40, a former city councilman, electrical engineer and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate, is now the third elected official in the race. Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed and Councilman Leon Pinkett have already announced their campaigns. All are Democrats.
The current council president, Brandon Scott, is running for mayor.
In Mosby’s video, entitled “Dedicated,” he touts his efforts in the legislature to fight against lead paint poisoning and prevent the Preakness from moving out of Baltimore. He also references his marriage to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby.
“You probably know that I’m married to a woman who shares my passion for equal opportunity and fairness,” he says on the video. “But you may not know my professional background as an electrical engineer and that I served on the City Council passing groundbreaking new laws.”
Mosby, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2016 before winning a seat in 2017 in the House of Delegates, was the lead sponsor of state legislation that bars the city of Baltimore from seizing homes for overdue water bills and a bill that would have banned Maryland employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal record until after an interview. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the latter bill.
His mayoral campaign was hampered, in part, by concerns some voters had about one family having too much concentrated power in Baltimore. In a 2016 Baltimore Sun poll, a third of voters said they were less likely to vote for Mosby for mayor because he is married to the city’s state’s attorney.
A Reservoir Hill resident who represents West Baltimore’s 40th district in the legislature, Mosby served two terms on the Baltimore City Council from 2011 to 2016.
There, his signature legislation called “Ban the Box,” barred many city employers from asking about a job candidate’s criminal history until a conditional offer has been extended. The law, Mosby says, “created opportunities for many returning citizens to have a second chance at getting their lives on track.”
“I will not promise to solve every problem facing our city, but I will exhaust myself to ensure that we are making progress for every family and every community in Baltimore,” Mosby said.
The filing deadline is Jan. 24 for the 2020 Democratic primary on April 28. In Baltimore, Democrats outnumber Republicans 10-to-1.