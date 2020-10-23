Baltimore Delegate Nick Mosby won’t talk about his $45,000 federal tax lien; no indication it’s been paid off

Mosby’s biggest debt year — incurring nearly $23,000 — came in 2014, but the debt was assessed against him in 2017, according to the notice. That suggests a tax return was not filed for 2014, or the IRS computers noticed the discrepancy later. A debt of about $19,000 was incurred in 2015 and assessed the following year. And a debt of about $3,000 was incurred in 2016 and assessed in 2019, according to the notice.