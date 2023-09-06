Compliance Board orders Baltimore Board of Ethics to release Mosby legal defense fund donors; city vows to appeal

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Board of Ethics must release the list of donors to a legal-defense fund formed to benefit Council President Nick Mosby and former State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Maryland’s Public Information Act Compliance Board ordered Wednesday.

In an eight-page opinion, the compliance board found that the Board of Ethics violated the state’s Public Information Act by redacting the names of more than 130 donors to the fund when it released the list to The Baltimore Sun in March. The board, represented by Baltimore City’s law department, argued the names constituted financial information.

The identities of the donors, the compliance board found, are relevant to “understanding who might be seeking to curry favor with powerful elected officials.”

“Campaign finance activity, for example, is not ordinarily protected financial information,” the compliance board wrote. “We think that donations like these — donations that are made to support elected officials in their political capacities — are much more akin to that sort of financial activity, which is commonly accepted as disclosable.”

Baltimore Solicitor Ebony Thompson said Wednesday the city plans to appeal the ruling to Baltimore City Circuit Court.

“Accordingly, we will reserve further comment for the appropriate judicial forum,” Thompson said.

The fund, established in 2021 to benefit the Mosbys in the midst of a federal investigation into their financial dealings, was at the center of a Board of Ethics investigation into Nick Mosby. Marilyn Mosby, who is facing charges of perjury and making false statements related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two Florida houses, is scheduled to be tried in federal court in October. Nick Mosby has not been charged.

In May 2022, the board found the council president violated the city’s ethics ordinance by indirectly soliciting for the fund and by failing to include it on his annual ethics disclosure form. After contesting the ruling for nearly a year and taking the issue to court, Nick Mosby complied in March with an order from the board to provide information about the fund.

In response to a Public Information Act request, the Board of Ethics released a list of donors that month, however the names, emails and addresses of each donor were blacked out on the seven-page document.

The Baltimore Sun filed a complaint with the compliance board in July.

Under city law, a contribution to a legal-defense fund can count as a gift to a public official. In some cases, such gifts aren’t permitted. In others, they must be disclosed in an official’s annual ethics report.

Among the gifts that are barred under Baltimore’s ethics ordinance are those from “controlled donors.” Public officials also can’t solicit gifts for such funds, whether directly or indirectly.

In the case of Nick Mosby, a controlled donor is anyone who seeks to do business with the council, the council president’s office, the Board of Estimates or any city governmental or quasi-governmental entity the council president is affiliated with. Also included are subcontractors doing business with or seeking to do business with the above groups, and those who engage in activities regulated or controlled by those groups.

The Board of Ethics found Nick Mosby received at least two donations from controlled donors, including the largest gift of $5,000, which it said was from the “resident agent” for a contractor that is a city-certified minority- or woman-owned business. The business was a subcontractor on a deal considered by the city’s spending board in 2020, the board reported.

Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill struck down that finding earlier this year, however, while upholding two other findings: that Nick Mosby illegally raised money for the fund on an indirect basis and that he failed to disclose the fund on his annual ethics filing in 2022.

Nick Mosby was ordered to accept no payments from the fund and to ask organizers to stop raising money on his behalf. The council president was also ordered to request from the fund a list of all donors and donations for the ethics board.