Fundraiser launches to defend Marilyn and Nick Mosby from criminal tax investigation. How does that work?

State ethics officials are barred from speaking publicly about the Mosbys or any other public officials. But the restrictions on legal defense funds are outlined in a 1993 opinion by the Maryland’s State Ethics Commission, and underscored by a 2017 ethics commission guideline on gifts. The commission issued the 1993 opinion at the request of the St. Mary’s County sheriff at the time. He wanted to solicit donations to support a $1.5 million defamation lawsuit against a weekly newspaper in Southern Maryland.