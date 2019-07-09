Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will testify before U.S. congress on marijuana reform

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will testify before the U.S. Congress in support of federal decriminalization and legalization of marijuana possession.
The U.S. Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security will hold a hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. to examine the injustices of marijuana prohibition and consider federal law reform.
Mosby plans to speak about the legalization of marijuana as well as legislation that would “right the wrongs of the past”, referring to the mass criminalization of marijuana possession, which disproportionately affects people of color, her office wrote in a release.
The “Marijuana Laws in America: Racial Justice and the Need to Reform” hearing is the first of its kind in recent history, Mosby said in the release.
Mosby has been a prominent advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana since she announced the State’s Attorney’s office will stop prosecuting people in Baltimore for marijuana possession, regardless of quantity or prior criminal record. Her efforts to reform marijuana enforcement in her city has received push back from local police officers.
Ten states and the District of Columbia already allow for recreational use of marijuana for adults while 31 states -- Maryland included -- only allow for medical usage.
Alongside Mosby, G. Malik Burnett, a resident physician at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, David L. Nathan, a representative of Doctors for Cannabis Regulation and Neal Levine, CEO of Cannabis Trade Federation will speak