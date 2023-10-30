Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pitches former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman to lead state Democrats

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Gov. Wes Moore has recommended former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman to lead the Maryland Democratic Party as its new chair.

Ulman, who served as Howard’s top elected official from 2006-2014 and now leads a consulting group focused on economic development, has “a reputation for a leadership style that blends innovation and common sense,” Moore said in a letter to party members Monday.

“His diverse set of experiences, commitment to service, and proven track record of leadership will take this Party to new and exciting heights,” the governor wrote.

If selected for the role, Ulman would succeed Yvette Lewis, a veteran Democratic campaigner and party member who stepped down Oct. 6.

The party’s central committee must elect a replacement within 60 days of Lewis’ resignation. A party official did not immediately return a request for comment Monday about whether a vote was scheduled.

Moore has considerable sway among the committee as the effective leader of the state’s Democrats.

His election was among several successes for the party in 2022 during Lewis’ tenure, as Democrats swept the other statewide offices and expanded their reach in the Maryland General Assembly, where they hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.

Next year’s elections in Maryland will be headlined by the presidential election and the race to succeed the retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin.

At least two Democrats have also said they won’t seek reelection to their congressional districts — U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, whose district is anchored in Howard County, and U.S. Rep. David Trone, who is leaving his Montgomery County-based seat to run for Senate.

Democrats have more than a 2-1 voter registration advantage over Republicans in Maryland and are widely expected to perform well in those races next year. Moore in his letter hinted at the themes the party will be focusing on.

“As we head into a historic election season, where everything from abortion rights to economic freedoms to public safety will be on the ballot, we need and deserve leaders who are not only up to the task, but excited to take on the challenge and prove once again that Maryland is unafraid to stand on the frontlines in the fight for democracy,” Moore wrote.

Ulman, 49, is the president of Margrave Strategies and did not immediately return a request for comment through his firm. The company’s top client is the University of Maryland College Park Foundation, where Ulman serves as its chief strategy officer for economic development.

Moore named Ulman as one of the co-chairs of his transition team last fall during an event at the university in College Park. He’s held other events there since, including a fanfare-filled launch of a new service year initiative on Friday.

Beyond Ulman’s positions in elected office in Howard County, he was now-Attorney General Anthony Brown’s running mate when Brown ran for governor in 2014.

Moore also on Monday recommended Charlene Dukes, a former president of Prince George’s Community College, for the party’s first vice chair position.

Everett Browning, the president of a community leadership program and a cybersecurity and IT company, held the vice chair position under Lewis. An unsuccessful state Senate candidate in 2018, Browning also worked on Moore’s transition team and has been serving as the acting party chair since Lewis’ resignation.