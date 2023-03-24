Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pledges to sign Trans Health Equity Act

At a gathering that evoked the long road to marriage equality and the continued fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community, Gov. Wes Moore said he intends to sign a bill that would require Maryland Medicaid to cover gender-affirming procedures for transgender patients.

“We should not be asking any Marylander to validate their humanity. We should not be asking any Marylander to try to justify their humanness,” Moore told state lawmakers in a newly formed LGBTQ+ Caucus during a cocktail hour Thursday at the governor’s residence.

The Democrat pledged support for the Trans Health Equity Act (House Bill 283 and Senate Bill 460), which dominated House and Senate floor debates in the last week and ultimately passed both chambers.

He also said he would sign two other bills that could make it to his desk before the annual 90-day legislative session ends April 10.

One (House Bill 141 and Senate Bill 251) would repeal a law that allows for a misdemeanor charge if someone knowingly transfers or attempts to transfer HIV to someone else. The other, House Bill 287, would expand and make changes to an existing Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, including changing the name to the Commission on LGBTQIA+ Affairs.

“As states have restricted and harmed queer people, Maryland is blazing a different path,” Del. Kris Fair, a Frederick County Democrat who leads the eight-member caucus, said at Government House.

Moore also referred to recent efforts in conservative states that target the LGBTQ community, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signing of a law that prohibits transgender people from using school bathrooms that don’t match their gender identity at birth, and Florida lawmakers attempting to expand a “don’t say gay” law that restricts discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

He also referenced his opponent in last year’s gubernatorial election, Republican Dan Cox, who often targeted issues related to transgender rights during the campaign.

“When people say that these are no longer issues or Maryland is immune to this, it’s not true,” Moore said. “There’s a reason that we fight.”

During a voting session by the 141-member House last weekend, debate over the Trans Health Equity Act turned graphic as Republican delegates said they were concerned about transgender individuals who choose to “de-transition,” something Democratic proponents of the bill say is extremely rare.

At the governor’s house, Moore turned to the leaders on the bill — Baltimore Sen. Mary Washington and Montgomery County delegates Anne Kaiser and Bonnie Cullison — and said they had to “whip votes” and “whip hearts” to get it across the finish line.

He said he would be “proud” to sign it, along with the bill reforming the commission and the repeal of the charge related to HIV transmission, which he called “outdated” and “very unjust.”

State Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tony Woods, who was discharged from the Army in 2008 under the former “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that kicked openly gay members out of the military, said the progress in Maryland was a stark contrast to the other states. Woods called transgender people one of the most vulnerable populations.

Washington, gathering some of the members who were also serving in 2012 when they voted to set up a referendum that legalized same-sex marriage, noted some of the first publicly out members of the LGBTQ community in the General Assembly, including herself as the first out Black member elected.

She and Kaiser recalled fighting for marriage equality for two years — without any kind of formal LGBTQ caucus — before it passed 11 years ago.

“They had to stand up and look at us as people, look at me, as their sons and daughters and family members,” Washington said. “That’s what did it.”

Kaiser, standing next to Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, said she remembered sitting alongside Miller when she was also a delegate and crying when an early effort failed. When it finally passed, Kaiser said, “we were both crying together.”

The General Assembly needs to give final passage in the next two weeks to all three of the bills highlighted Thursday in order for the legislation to reach Moore’s desk.