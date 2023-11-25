Maryland Gov. Wes Moore creates ‘state of preparedness’ to ensure government coordination ahead of emergencies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In order for Maryland to more easily preempt emergencies, Gov. Wes Moore issued an executive order Monday establishing what will be known as state of preparedness declarations.

“The safety and security of our residents is our top priority, and this executive order empowers us to act proactively in the face of potential threats,” Moore said in a statement Tuesday.

Per Moore’s new order, a state of preparedness can be declared when an impending situation is likely to disrupt the lives of Maryland residents.

When a state of preparedness is declared by the governor, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management will be directed to coordinate different arms of state government before the impact of a threat or hazard is felt. This allows the agency to convene local leaders and jurisdictional emergency management, as well as a senior policy group to advise the governor about the potential impact and how the state should respond.

The declaration also sets executive agencies into motion, requiring them to alert the Department of Emergency Management of any pertinent information and provide the agency with subject matter experts, allow it to assign personnel to a government coordination team and give it unrestrained access to departmental resources.

A state of preparedness will end when the governor rescinds the declaration, when a presidential disaster declaration happens, or when a state or federal state of emergency is announced. If none of those actions are taken, the state of preparedness will automatically end after 30 days.

Moore said that the new pre-emergency designation will “ensure that our state government is well-prepared to respond rapidly and effectively while providing the necessary resources to protect our communities.”

West Virginia also gives its governor the option to declare a state of preparedness.

When a state of emergency is declared, Maryland can request emergency support and services from the federal government and the governor is allowed to deploy certain resources, like the National Guard.

The actions taken and resources pulled vary from emergency to emergency. For example, during a catastrophic weather event, the state may opt to close roads and local officials to close schools. During public health crises, like the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor may take other measures, including a mandate that businesses temporarily close.

States of emergency also allow executive agencies to enter into emergency contracts.

When Maryland is not under an emergency declaration, procurement contracts — many of which cost millions of taxpayer dollars — must be approved by the Board of Public Works, which is a three-person entity consisting of the governor, comptroller and state treasurer. During a state of emergency, agencies can enter into these contracts without initial approval from the Board of Public Works so that the state can access necessary aid.