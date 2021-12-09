Maryland gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore picks former Montgomery delegate as running mate

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore has picked Aruna Miller, a former state delegate from Montgomery County, to be his running mate in the 2022 campaign.
Moore said that Miller is “experienced and principled” leader who makes an ideal partner and candidate for lieutenant governor.
Moore, a Democrat from Baltimore, launched his campaign in the spring, promising to run on improving economic equity and quality of life for Marylanders.
Miller said she’s long been impressed with Moore and was “beyond excited” to join his campaign.
“In Aruna Miller’s crystal ball, there was no future of me becoming lieutenant governor until I met Wes Moore,” Miller said. “After spending time with Wes, I walked away so convinced that he was the future of Maryland.”
Miller, 57, was born in India and came to the United States as a child. She was elected to the House of Delegates in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. In 2018, she ran for Congress, finishing second in the Democratic primary election behind the eventual winner, U.S. Rep. David Trone, who massively outspent Miller and the other candidates.
She spent 25 years as a transportation engineer for the Montgomery County government and is now retired.
Moore and Miller said her experience in local and state government will be an asset to the campaign.
“Aruna’s experience with the Maryland General Assembly, but also her inclinations to partner with others to get things done, will send a powerful message to the members of the Maryland General Assembly that we are going to lean forward and lean in to work with them,” Moore said.
Moore, 43, is the former CEO of the New York-based Robin Hood Foundation, a nonprofit that funds anti-poverty programs. He’s also a combat veteran and wrote the best-selling book “The Other Wes Moore,” contrasting his life with that of a man with the same name who was imprisoned.
Miller, who had considered running for Congress again, reported having about $276,000 in a federal campaign finance account this fall. She also has an active state campaign account, which held about $2,000 at the start of 2021.
Moore has not yet been required to report on his campaign fundraising; the next state reporting deadline is in January.
Moore is the third Democrat in the eight-man field to announce his lieutenant governor running mate.
Rushern L. Baker III, a former Prince George’s County executive, has teamed up with Nancy Navarro, a member of the Montgomery County Council. And Peter Franchot, the state comptroller, selected Monique Anderson-Walker, who resigned from the Prince George’s County Council after joining the campaign.
The other declared Democratic candidates are: Doug Gansler, a former state attorney general; John King, a former U.S. education secretary; Tom Perez, a former state and federal labor secretary; Jon Baron, who works in public policy for a philanthropic foundation; and Ashwani Jain, who held positions in the Obama White House.
Among prominent Republican candidates, only Del. Dan Cox has picked a running mate: Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney who was involved in a campaign that led to the resignation of the Queen Anne’s County schools superintendent, who had advocated for more discussion and teaching of racism.
Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has announced plans to run as a Republican, as has Robin Ficker, an anti-tax advocate and frequent candidate. Baltimore County resident Joe Werner filed candidacy paperwork with Minh Thanh Long as his running mate.
Candidates have until Feb. 22 to file paperwork to run for office, including naming a running mate.