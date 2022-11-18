Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces additions to his administrative team

Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced several new members of his budding administration’s leadership team Friday.

Jonny Dorsey, Shaina Hernandez and Lucinda Ware will serve as deputy chiefs of staff, Moore said. Andy Parker will join the administration as assistant chief of staff.

Advertisement

Moore has enlisted a leadership team with backgrounds from the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Earlier this week Moore announced Fagan Harris, a longtime friend, associate and the leader of Baltimore Corps, as his choice for chief of staff. Parker has worked with Harris.

Neither Moore nor Harris has held public office. This most recent round of appointments adds governmental experience with senatorial and presidential campaigns and administrations.

Advertisement

According to Moore’s office:

Before joining the administration, Dorsey served as the director of innovation and policy at the Emerson Collective, a philanthropic and venture capital organization focusing on immigration, the environment, health care, education, the expansion of journalism, violence reduction and equity for communities of color. He also cofounded FACE AIDS, which rallies students to fight the disease. He worked for the secretary’s office at the Department of Education during the Obama administration. Dorsey is a trustee of Partners In Health, which helps provide health care to developing countries, and is a board member of Plus1, which supports musicians as they advocate for social justice.

Hernandez will leave her role as a senior policy adviser for Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to work with Moore. Before joining the Ball administration in 2018, Hernandez worked with the Greater Baltimore Committee as the director of local government affairs and strategic initiatives, and was special assistant to the chief of staff of former Gov. Martin O’Malley. She’s on the boards of the Creative Alliance, an arts organization in Baltimore, and of the South Baltimore Learning Center, which provides adults literacy, life skills and job education.

Ware served as the national political director for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar during her 2020 presidential bid and was the vice president of SWAY, a media and communications company based in Washington, D.C. Ware also worked with U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen during his first successful senatorial bid, was the director of civic engagement under former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, served as the deputy director of policy and campaigns for the democracy division of the ACLU and was a special assistant to U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown when he served as lieutenant governor with O’Malley. Ware was a senior adviser to Moore’s campaign.

Parker works with Harris as counsel and vice president of advocacy for the service-oriented Baltimore Corps. Before that he had a public engagement fellowship in the Obama White House, worked on the former president’s 2012 campaign and served in the Defense department’s operational energy office. Parker helped Maryland state Sen. Shelly Hettleman, a Baltimore County Democrat, gain office and organized legislative priorities for the Washington state branch of the ACLU. Parker also worked for U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg while he was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.