A family affair: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller’s kids played a big role in the Maryland inauguration

Governor Wes Moore and his wife, Dawn, step out of the Maryland State House for his Inauguration Ceremony on Wednesday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Maryland’s new first and second children didn’t just look on in pride as their parents, Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, made history Wednesday afternoon — they participated in it.

Mia and James Moore, ages 11 and 9, and Miller’s adult children, Meena, Chloe and Sasha, all had a hand in helping their parents celebrate their historic inauguration, beginning with watching a wreath-laying ceremony at City Dock and ending with star turns on the stage outside the State House.

The Moore kids gave big waves to the crowd and held a family Bible as their father, an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive, took the oath of office.

Miller’s daughters introduced their “mommy,” a former state delegate from Montgomery County, before she addressed Marylanders during the ceremony.

Chloe Miller, 28, described her mother as “a force to be reckoned with.” Meena Miller, 30, who identified herself as a schoolteacher, tearfully said her mother is her “hero.”

The daughters of Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller introduce their mother before her speech. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

“My mom raised us with a simple philosophy: When the universe presents you with an opportunity, say ‘Yes,’” said Sasha Miller, 24. “Although I did a lot of complaining over the years — sorry, Mommy — I’m grateful for the moments where you challenged me to say, ‘Yes.’ Your encouragement has made us believe anything is possible.”

Taking in the moment, Miller told her daughters she loves them “so much,” while joking that they’ve become her favorite people: “Taxpayers.”

“Yes, they still call me ‘Mommy,’ as you heard,” Miller said with a smile. “I am so proud of the strong, smart, beautiful souls that you have become.”

Near the beginning of the ceremony, it was announced that James Moore would lead the Pledge of Allegiance, prompting, “Awws” from the audience. He stood next to his father and they recited it together, hands on hearts.

Moore called James and Mia “the new ‘First Babies.’”

“You are my heart, you are my soul, you are my everything and I love you,” the governor said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Maya Lora contributed to this article.