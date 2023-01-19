Moore releases $69M in funds for abortion training, other Maryland legislative priorities

Gov. Wes Moore began his first full day in office Thursday by releasing funds approved by the General Assembly but withheld under the administration of former Gov. Larry Hogan.

The new Democratic governor announced the spending at a news conference at the State House in Annapolis.

It included $10 million for the Department of Labor to get a new paid family and medical leave program started, and $46.5 million toward a new recreational cannabis legalization process. Some of the cannabis-related money will go toward programs that became legal Jan. 1 after voters approved adult use of recreational cannabis in a referendum last year.

Moore also released $3.5 million to train additional clinicians to perform abortions, which the former Republican governor withheld.

The new governor announced he will start a Maryland Department of Service and Civic Innovation to serve as a “hub” for service initiatives, such as his campaign pledge to develop a program where all high school seniors can participate in a paid year of public service.

