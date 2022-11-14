Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore to announce administration’s first ‘key leaders’

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller will announce the first “key leaders” of their incoming administration on Monday afternoon, less than a week after the race was called in their favor.

According to Brian Adam Jones, a spokesperson for the upcoming Moore administration, the individuals being named to the leadership team “will reflect his commitment to being bold, being innovative and meeting this moment.”

Though Moore has kept quiet in regard to any potential cabinet nominations, he has committed to having a team that is “inclusive” of all views.

Moore, Miller, Comptroller-elect Brooke Lierman and Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown — all Democrats — represent the most diverse group of leaders elected to statewide office in Maryland history, and the transition teams they announced last week reflected the moment.

Moore, Maryland’s first Black governor, and Miller, the first immigrant and woman of color to serve as lieutenant governor, announced late last week a diverse team of statewide leaders to help usher him into the office.

Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday that Republicans in the legislature had yet to discuss Moore’s potential cabinet picks as a group, but he is certain substantive conversations will be had after the elections are formally resolved. Counting continues this week.

“Governors — no matter their party — have the right to pick qualified people they want for their cabinets, while oversight and advise/consent is also an important function for the Senate,” said Ready, of Carroll County.

This story will be updated.