Gov. Wes Moore talks education, Blueprint policy priorities at Maryland Public Television town hall

Gov. Wes Moore, left, and MPT news anchor Jeff Salkin, right, speak during the "Ask the Governor: Examining Education" program at Maryland Public Television on Wednesday. (Larry Canner/Maryland Public Television)

While acknowledging low performance scores largely related to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Wes Moore stood in firm support of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education policy at a town hall hosted by Maryland Public Television on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our schools are strong, but I’m not satisfied,” Moore, a Democrat, told moderator Jeff Salkin in front of an audience of approximately 120 people. “We have to make sure that we’re providing a world-class education for every single one of our students because our economy is going to rely on it — our future is going to rely on it.”

The event was scheduled to air on Maryland Public Television at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Salkin, about 75% of Maryland students are not proficient in math, citing the pandemic as a major cause.

At Wednesday’s event, Moore was asked how he planned to tackle educational disparities across jurisdictions in the state.

His answer: the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, historic legislation funneling billions of dollars into the state’s public schools over the next decade.

“We cannot be afraid to say that these disparities that we have in the state of Maryland — not just when it comes to education, but with every single facet — that for many of them, they are generational and long-standing,” Moore said. “So in this administration, we are going to make sure that we’re not ignoring the disparities, but we’re actually leaning in and spending extra time with extra resources towards those who have been historically ignored and historically left behind.”

During the 2020 legislative session, the General Assembly passed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which is aimed at making Maryland schools perform at the level of the world’s best systems in preparation for students to enter higher education or careers.

Audience members asked the governor questions at Wednesday's program. (Larry Canner/Maryland Public Television)

The legislation highlighted five policy pillars — early childhood education, high-quality and diverse teachers, college and career readiness, more resources for students to be successful, and governance and accountability — and designated several policy changes, including expanded prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income households and pay increases for teachers.

Students in Maryland were generally performing at or below the median among the 50 states in reading and math when the bill was making its way through the legislature. At the time, the state also had disparate achievement gaps based on race and income, as well as a severe teacher shortage and retention problem.

Moore’s chief of staff, Fagan Harris, held a position on the policy’s implementation board before he was tapped to serve in his administration.

Moore, not yet a Maryland politician, testified in favor of the law in 2020 at a joint-committee hearing. His Republican predecessor, Gov. Larry Hogan, vetoed the legislation after its passage, citing cost concerns. The General Assembly overrode his veto in 2021.

Years later, Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, a representative of the upper Eastern Shore, are still wringing their hands over the effect on local checkbooks.

Hershey, who appeared at Wednesday’s town hall via video, said he hopes lawmakers will come back to the well to give the program another look at its jurisdictional impact.

“What I think we’re eventually going to get to is a kind of ‘blueprint light’ or ‘Kirwan light,’ where we’re going to see not as much as what was passed through legislation but allow the counties to come back and maybe pick bits and pieces of this and see what they can really implement.”

After Hogan delayed funding the Blueprint because of his veto, Moore delivered $900 million to the program in his first budget.

“We are committed to making sure not some students get the educational supports, but all,” Moore said. “And that means working in combination and coordination with local jurisdictions, working with our county executives, working with our principals, working with our superintendents, working with parents, because everybody has got to be engaged and involved in making sure that every student in our state — no matter what ZIP code you call home — that they’re going to get the support that they need.”

Maryland’s superintendent of schools, Mohammed Choudhury, who helms the rollout of the Blueprint, has been at the center of toxic workplace allegations as he awaits a decision on his contract renewal from the Maryland Board of Education.

Asked at an event Saturday whether he favors contract renewal for Choudhury, Moore said he believes “in accountability” and “transparency.”

He would not comment directly on whether he thought Choudhury should retain his position.

“I want transparency, I want accountability and I want a superintendent that believes in it and can deliver,” the governor said Saturday. “The results we’re seeing right now are not satisfactory results, and I demand better and we need to make sure that we’re getting better results for our kids.”

Moore did not provide a clearer answer Wednesday, saying he has educational guidelines that need to be met.

“I want us to be top in the nation in reading and mathematics — we’ve got to get the basics right,” Moore said. “The second component is I believe deeply in the tenets of the Blueprint, and we have to have a superintendent who is able to enact those things.”

“The third piece,” Moore continued, “is we need to make sure that we have a superintendent that moves with accountability, transparency, high results and partnership. So I’m less interested in getting to the piece about personality; I’m focused on performance.”

Moore has taken some stances that differ from the national climate, whether voicing his opinion on abortion protection, civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community or banning books from public schools.

Recently, a judge ruled against a group of Montgomery County parents who sought an opt-out provision for books and curriculum that invokes discussion about gender identity among elementary school students. And Carroll County public schools received requests to remove 58 books from library shelves.

In response, Moore, a father of two, said it’s important for school districts to ensure that all Maryland children are seen and recognized

“The guidance that I would give to our jurisdictions — not just as the governor, but the guidance I would give as a father — is it’s important that all of our children feel seen. It’s important that all of our children feel supported. It’s important that all of our children can see themselves,” Moore said. “Just as you’re doing that, as you’re doing it in partnership with parents make sure that all of our children feel seen and supported in the process.”