Maryland Gov.-elect Moore names more cabinet roles, including two Hogan appointees

Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced three nominations Friday, including the reappointment of two officials from the administration of outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, making him nearly halfway done filling out his cabinet ahead of his inauguration Wednesday.

The incoming Democrat has previously named leaders for agencies that handle the state budget, human services, labor, health and more.

Advertisement

Eleven cabinet-level slots are now filled with nominees — with their confirmations by the Democratic-controlled Senate expected after the inauguration — while 13 have yet to be announced. Those left include secretaries overseeing transportation, the environment and schools.

Secretary of Emergency Management Russell Strickland and acting Secretary of Public Safety & Correctional Services Carolyn Scruggs will continue serving in their respective roles under the new administration.

Advertisement

Scruggs was an assistant secretary focused on programs, treatment and reentry services at the agency that oversees state prisons before Hogan elevated her to acting secretary earlier this month. Starting as a correctional officer in 1995, she rose to become a prison warden and take on several other roles in the department.

Hogan appointed Strickland in 2021 after he served as executive director of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency since 2015. A former volunteer firefighter, EMT, patrol officer, dispatcher, fire investigator and more, Strickland also previously managed emergency operations in Harford County.

Moore named Katie Savage as his nominee for secretary of information technology. Currently at the Department of Defense, Savage is head of the Defense Digital Service, a team of programmers, data scientists, engineers and designers headquartered at the Pentagon. She helped lead the DOD’s coronavirus pandemic response, according to Moore’s announcement.

As he fills out his leadership teams, Moore also named Harold “Bud” Frank, who has served in various roles within the state police, as deputy chief of staff of public safety and homeland security.