Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to sign abortion protection bills Wednesday

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, is poised to sign legislation Wednesday to increase protections and access for abortion providers and patients who receive care in Maryland.

Since the start of the General Assembly session in January, Moore has been a vocal supporter of the package of bills to bolster access to care and shield patients and providers from legal penalties. And dating back to the early days of his 2022 campaign, Moore said intended to make Maryland a “haven” for abortion.

According to the governor’s public schedule for Wednesday, Moore will sign four reproductive health care bills, several of which were 2023 session priorities of the Women Legislative Caucus of Maryland. Wednesday’s bills include legislation to protect Maryland abortion providers from other states’ criminal, legal and administrative penalties when they perform procedures on patients who come here for care.

Another would require a patient’s permission before digital records relating to their reproductive health care could be released.

“Other states have eliminated women’s access to safe health care, forcing women to seek it here,” Del. Lesley Lopez wrote in an Op-Ed Monday for The Baltimore Sun. “We supported reproductive choice legislation that will strengthen care in Maryland, protecting those who receive and deliver it.” Lopez, a Montgomery County Democrat, is the outgoing president of the caucus.

After being signed by the governor, the laws would go into effect June 1.

Another bill, which would take effect July 1, would require colleges within the University System of Maryland to devise plans to refer students to places that offer reproductive health care.

The General Assembly also passed a bill that will allow voters to decide if the right to “reproductive freedom” — including access to contraception, fertility treatment and abortion — should be enshrined in the state constitution. That question will appear on Maryland ballots during the 2024 election. Because the decision is up to voters, it does not need to be approved by Moore, though he has indicated that he will sign it.

Moore has taken his own measures to maintain access to mifepristone (pronounced meh FE’ pri-stone), the drug most commonly used in medication abortions, which is under threat of being taken off the market.

“The decision to get an abortion is a deeply personal one. It’s a decision [that] should be made between an individual and their doctor — not the government,” Moore tweeted last month. “In Maryland, we’re passing laws to make our state a safe haven for abortion access.”

The General Assembly passed 810 pieces of legislation in 2023. Thus far, Moore has enacted 242 laws.

The governor will sign 188 pieces of legislation Wednesday, including the abortion bill package, a bill that will require Maryland Medicaid to cover gender-affirming care for low-income transgender people and legislation setting up the regulatory system for the state’s nascent recreational cannabis industry.

Adult-use recreational cannabis will become legal in Maryland on July 1.

This article will be updated.