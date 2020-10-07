Maryland Senate minority leader, minority whip won’t seek reelection to caucus positions

Maryland Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings and Senate Minority Whip Steve Hershey Jr. announced Tuesday night that they will not seek reelection to their caucus seats in the General Assembly.
Jennings, who represents District 7 in parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, said in a statement that after serving for six years it’s “time for a new team to build on this success.”
“I am incredibly proud of the work we have done to support our party, our members, our constituents and the people of Maryland,” he said in the lengthy statement.
Jennings and Hershey, who serves District 36 in Caroline, Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, are the longest-serving leaders in the caucus' history.
Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, called the two men “steadfast advocates” for the Republicans and said he respected their decision to step down.
“They have been able to disagree without being disagreeable, and their leadership has helped the Senate produce better legislation for all Marylanders,” Ferguson said. “At a time when partisanship has reached extremes, Senators Jennings and Hershey always focus on what’s most important: solving problems for our constituents.”
Ferguson said he hopes the minority caucus will elect new leaders with similar values.