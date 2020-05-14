Super PAC supporting Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller seeks to win with white votes in majority-black city

“We are down the road with our strategy and it’s simple, we will be targeting white voters at their mailbox and in their social media with short videos and mail pieces that we believe will erode support from those two candidates," Knott wrote of the PAC’s strategy. "For Thiru, we are simply using information from the incidents that he caused himself, and for Brandon, his biggest negative is Brandon, so we plan a straight up side by side comparison that will show voters that there really is no comparison between Mary’s skills and experience and Brandon’s.”