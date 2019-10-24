Longtime Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller will relinquish his gavel and seat at the front of the historic Senate chamber on Thursday, and a liberal senator from Baltimore half his age will be named as his successor, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.
During a closed-door meeting Thursday of Democratic senators, the powerful 76-year-old Senate president who is battling cancer said he would return to the role of senator representing parts of Prince George’s, Calvert and Charles counties, two sources told The Baltimore Sun. They requested anonymity because Miller had not made his plans public.
Senators decided in the meeting to name Baltimore Sen. Bill Ferguson as their choice to replace Miller, three sources told The Sun. Ferguson’s ascension would mark a massive and generational shift in Maryland politics. Miller was believed to be the longest-serving Senate president in the nation, having held the post since 1987, guiding the chamber through momentous votes legalizing same-sex marriage, ending the death penalty and legalizing gambling.
Miller, 76, has been in treatment for metastatic prostate cancer for more than a year, an illness that has caused him back pain and resulted in difficulty walking. He powered through the 2019 General Assembly session even as he underwent chemotherapy and other treatments.
In his tenure as Senate president, Miller influenced every major policy change in the state, from improving the health of the Chesapeake Bay, legalizing casinos, banning the death penalty and enacting some of the nation’s strictest gun laws.
Even when the General Assembly voted in 2012 to legalize same-sex marriage, which Miller did not support, he allowed the measure to come to the floor for a vote and worked to prevent a potential filibuster against the bill.
Going forward, the new Senate president will have a significant impact on a planned massive expansion of education funding and will be expected to continue to engage successfully with Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on the priorities of the Democratic-controlled legislature.
The Senate president presides over floor sessions of the chamber, guiding legislation through the process, overseeing debate and calling final votes. The president also appoints senators to committees and leadership posts, and holds sway over which legislation gets serious consideration and which doesn’t.
Miller has taken pride in encouraging open debate with diverse voices — even if the conservatives in the minority rarely win the day. He often commends senators for the quality of their debates. He’s earned respect from members and leaders of both parties, despite political differences.
Miller has held the role of Senate president since 1987, before all of the other current senators came into office and before one of them was even born.
He’s been a state senator since 1975.