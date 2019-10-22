Longtime Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, who is battling cancer, is likely to announce his future political plans Thursday — potentially kicking off a succession scramble.
Miller, 76, has been in treatment for metastatic prostate cancer for more than a year, an illness that has caused him back pain and resulted in difficulty walking.
The Senate’s 32 Democrats plan to hold a closed-door caucus Thursday morning, and many believe Miller will discuss his next moves at that meeting.
Miller has a news conference scheduled for noon Thursday. He could announce that he’s staying on as president, resigning from office altogether or stepping down as Senate president but staying on as a senator representing parts of Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.
“He’s torn. It’s a difficult decision,” Democratic Sen. Paul Pinsky of Prince George’s said of Miller.
A handful of senators have quietly tested the waters of running for Senate president, including Pinsky and Douglas J.J. Peters of Prince George’s, Guy Guzzone of Howard County and Nancy King of Montgomery County. In recent weeks, Sen. Bill Ferguson of Baltimore also has emerged as a candidate in the preliminary, behind-the-scenes campaigning.
“Since the summer, there’s been a campaign on the condition that I would be interested only if Mike steps down," Pinsky said. “A number of people have been having conversations for months, and I’m one of those people. I have been talking to people all over the state.”
Said Guzzone of Miller: “He’s the president. I support the president. Until I hear that he’s not intending to be the president, there’s nothing really to say.”
Ferguson, King and Peters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sen. Bobby Zirkin of Baltimore County said he hopes Miller will stay on. Zirkin said he admires Miller for powering through his illness and treatments to continue to lead the Senate.
“Last year, while he was battling this, he was amazing,” said Zirkin, a Democrat who chairs the Judicial Proceedings Committee. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it. He was clearly in tons of pain and he sat there and led the chamber.”
Zirkin said he’ll only think about who should succeed Miller if and when Miller announces he’s stepping down. “And even after that, I’ll try to convince him to stay," he said.
Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings of Harford County said Senate Republicans are concerned with Miller’s health.
“We had a conference call last night,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone is asking, ‘How’s Mike?’ To us, the most important thing is to make sure the Senate president is healthy.”
Jennings said he hears the race on the Democratic side of the aisle is changing by the day.
“Two days ago, I heard it was between Peters and Guzzone with Pinsky charging,” Jennings said. “But now, I hear that Guzzone has teamed with Ferguson and Bill Ferguson is charging.”
The Senate president presides over floor sessions of the Senate, guiding legislation through the process, overseeing debate and calling final votes. The president also appoints senators to committees and leadership posts, and holds sway over which legislation gets serious consideration and which doesn’t.
Miller has taken pride in encouraging open debate with diverse voices — even if the conservatives in the minority rarely win the day. He often commends senators for the quality of their debates. He’s earned respect from members and leaders of both parties, despite political differences.
Miller has held the role of Senate president since 1987, before all of the other current senators came into office and before one of them was even born.
He’s been a state senator since 1975.
Senators are hoping to avoid acrimony this spring that marked a succession battle in the House of Delegates following the unexpected death of longtime Democratic House Speaker Michael E. Busch.
Busch was hospitalized with pneumonia near the end of this year’s regular, 90-day General Assembly session and died on the second-to-last day of the session.
House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County ultimately won the divisive competition, despite having bowed out of the race earlier. She is the first leader of either chamber who is not a white man.
When it came time for a closed-door vote among Democrats to choose Busch’s successor, neither of the front-runners, Maggie McIntosh and Dereck Davis, could muster a majority within the caucus. Davis had secured support from Republicans to get enough votes in the full House, but Democrats cautioned against allowing a speaker to gain power by relying on Republican votes. Eventually, McIntosh and Davis stepped back and put forth Jones as a compromise candidate.
