Aba Blankson, an NAACP spokeswoman, said in a statement that the organization “cannot comment on individual matters involving personnel,” but “takes any and all allegations of sexual harassment seriously” and “strongly condemns such behavior whenever and wherever it occurs.” Dennis Hayes, who was general counsel for the NAACP at the time and took over as acting president when Mfume left, also said he couldn’t talk about what happened because what he knows “falls under attorney-client privilege.”