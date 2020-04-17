Kweisi Mfume raised $191,000 in Maryland congressional bid, outpacing Republican with special election looming

Kweisi Mfume, the former Democratic Baltimore congressman seeking to return to his former 7th District seat, reported raising $191,419 with $120,801 on hand for the special general election on April 28, outpacing Republican Kimberly Klacik.
Klacik, a nonprofit founder and Baltimore County Republican Central committee member, had $48,410 on hand after raising $123,579, according to her report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The candidates’ “pre-special” reports covered from Jan. 16 through April 8.
The candidates are vying to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October. The special election is the first real test of a widespread vote-by-mail system in Maryland. Mail balloting was expanded because of safety concerns posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
On June 2, 7th District voters will choose congressional candidates in a second election — this one a primary to select candidates seeking to represent them for a new term beginning in 2021.
Mfume’s contributors included Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation, former Baltimore mayors Kurt Schmoke and Sheila Dixon, former Maryland Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, singer Will Downing, and Baltimore State Sen. Joan Carter Conway.
“I have taken my message to the voters and even in the face of this tragic pandemic, many people have opened their arms and made donations to our campaign,” said a statement released Friday by Mfume, who left the House in 1996 to become president of the NAACP.
Klacik did not immediately return interview requests.
The 7th Congressional District includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.