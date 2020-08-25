Maryland Gov. Hogan orders audit of Maryland Environmental Service

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is ordering an audit of the Maryland Environmental Service, following The Baltimore Sun’s reporting of significant severance payouts, bonuses and expense reimbursements paid to the agency’s former director.
Hogan on Tuesday ordered his Department of Budget and Management to audit the agency. The announcement came hours before a General Assembly committee was scheduled to hold an oversight hearing on the agency and its practices.
“It has recently come to light that the Maryland Environmental Service has a longstanding practice of paying large bonuses, expense reimbursements, and severance packages to its top executives,” the Republican governor wrote in a statement Tuesday. “This is something no normal state-operated agency should or would grant.”
Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, was granted a severance payment equal to one year’s salary of about $233,000 as well as a tuition reimbursement of $5,250 when he voluntarily left the Maryland Environmental Service in June to head the governor’s staff.
McGrath resigned from his position as chief of staff four days after The Baltimore Sun reported on the severance payment.
The newspaper also has reported that McGrath and other top executives were eligible for bonuses that regularly reached 15% of their salary, and occasionally reached 20%.
The severances and bonuses were approved by the MES board of directors.
McGrath also racked up significant expense reimbursements in his three-plus years at MES, including hotel rooms, meals and flights for conferences and seminars. Right after he left the agency in June, McGrath was paid more than $55,000 for expenses, some of which dated back to January 2019.
Hogan said in his statement that he was unaware of the payments made by MES to McGrath and other executives.
“To be clear, I did not approve, recommend, or have any involvement whatsoever in any of these decisions made by the board of directors of MES with respect to the former director Roy McGrath or any other individual,” Hogan said in the statement.
The governor said he would work with state lawmakers on bipartisan legislation “to reform the governance and operations” of MES.
The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Fair Practices & State Personnel Oversight plans to hold a hearing Tuesday afternoon. The current director, Charles Glass, and the board members who approved McGrath’s severance payment are scheduled to testify.
Lawmakers have questioned whether it’s appropriate for a public agency to spend money on such generous bonuses and severances. House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones has said McGrath should return the money.
McGrath and MES have defended the payments as standard practice at an agency that operates much like a private business.
Latest Politics
While MES is an independent state agency that is not subject to the same personnel rules as other agencies, it operates largely on public tax dollars. Local and state governments provide 95% of the environmental service’s revenue. Governments pay MES to carry out environmental and public works projects, such as operating landfills and sewage plants, dredging waterways and monitoring groundwater for contaminants.