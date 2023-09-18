Maryland closes 2023 fiscal year with $555M budget surplus

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In light of Gov. Wes Moore foreshadowing budget shortfalls last month, Comptroller Brooke Lierman announced Monday morning that Maryland will move into its next budget season with a $555 million surplus.

“I feel very positive,” Lierman, a Democrat, said in an interview Monday morning. “I think the Moore administration, my team and the General Assembly are all really laser-focused on ensuring that we are making sound investments that will yield positive results for years and years to come.”

Maryland’s closeout report for the 2023 fiscal year denotes a current General Fund balance of $2.6 billion — $2.39 of which is already assigned to maintain state operations in 2024.

During budget discussions, the General Assembly passed a budget that planned for a general fund balance of $363.7 million at the end of fiscal year 2024. When added to the state’s closeout variances from state revenue and fund transfers, as well as the money appropriated to state agencies that went unspent — nearly $211 million for fiscal year 2023 — Maryland ended last fiscal year with an approximately $555.5 million surplus.

In its closeout report for fiscal year 2022, Maryland had a $2 billion unassigned fund balance, and $2.5 billion for fiscal year 2021 — much of which came to the state from the federal government to limit the financial impact of COVID-19 during both years.

Maryland saw a $585.5 million unassigned fund balance in fiscal year 2020 before the pandemic hit.

According to a news release from Lierman’s office, Monday’s closeout figures were within 0.2% of the projected number reported by the Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates at its last meeting in March when it forecast the state would reap hundreds of millions of dollars less than previously expected.

The Board of Revenue Estimates will meet again on Sept. 28, and is expected to provide guidance for many policymakers looking toward the budget process for the 2024 legislative session.

Though she could not provide any pre-meeting projections, Lierman said that she believed people ”should take this report as good news.” The comptroller also said Monday that, following this month’s meeting, the comptroller’s office will release its first State of the Economy report.

”We are also trying to be incredibly transparent about where our revenues are and where our economy is,” Lierman said. “Our economy remains uncertain, but this is a positive point in time. We are working to ensure the governor’s team and business leaders and county leaders and the General Assembly have a more complete picture of what our economy looks like.”

Earlier this year, the Moore administration warned that picture could be more bleak than in recent years.

Speaking at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference in August, the governor, a Democrat, told local and state officials to anticipate fiscal belt-tightening during this upcoming budget season.

Lierman said that, in light of lagging revenue brought in from personal income and sales tax, Moore “struck the right tone” in urging officials to be more frugal.

“In order to ensure that we continue to be able to balance our books without cutting major services, we need to be mindful of that as we are issuing a budget and thinking about funding for programs and policies,” she said.