Former Maryland Congressman Tom McMillen shown in old video with Epstein, Trump

In 1992, then-Congressman Tom McMillen of Maryland hobnobbed with future President Donald Trump and accused human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, according to a video released by NBC News.
In snippets of the video posted by NBC on Wednesday, Trump is shown dancing among women -- identified as cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins -- and then greets three people walking in: Epstein, McMillen and a woman.
“Come on in, go inside,” the future Republican president tells the trio after shaking their hands.
It’s the only appearance McMillen makes in the video footage from the party that NBC has broadcast this week, and he’s not identified in the NBC reports.
NBC said the party footage was shot in November 1992 for a talk show. That was around the same time that McMillen lost his seat in Congress.
The website Baltimore Fishbowl first reported on McMillen’s appearance in the video footage.
The Baltimore Sun couldn’t immediately reach McMillen on Thursday morning.
McMillen told Baltimore Fishbowl in an email that he only knew Epstein “a bit” and hadn’t seen or spoken to Epstein in 20 years.
McMillen said he was “appalled” by the accusations against Epstein.
McMillen was elected to Congress in 1986 as a Democrat and won re-election in 1988 and 1990. By 1992, McMillen’s home in Crofton had been redistricted into a new district, and he lost to Republican Wayne Gilchrest that year.
Once his term ended in January 1993, McMillen pursued other endeavors. He’s currently president and CEO of Lead1 Association, which represents athletic directors of universities that are in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which is the top tier for NCAA football programs.
In that role, he’s raised concerns about the effects that legalizing sports betting could have on college athletics.
McMillen is one of the all-time great players for the University of Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team and played 11 years in the NBA. He’s also a former member of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents and was a Rhodes Scholar and an Olympian.
Epstein, a wealthy financier, was charged by federal authorities this month on multiple counts of sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Federal prosecutors allege that Epstein is a “sexual predator” who preyed on underage girls for years.
About a decade ago, Epstein escaped serious federal charges and pleaded guilty instead to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in a Florida court -- a case that recently gained new attention after the federal prosecutor in that case, Alexander Acosta, became Trump’s labor secretary. Acosta resigned from that job this month.