Maryland lawmakers subpoena Hogan’s former chief of staff over six-figure payout

The last time the General Assembly used subpoenas was in 2005 and 2006, during the term of the last Republican governor, Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. Legislators formed a special committee that investigated whether Ehrlich’s team — including Hogan, who was the appointments secretary — went too far in replacing state employees with loyalists. Hogan was among those subpoenaed in that investigation, and he testified that he did not coordinate firings across state agencies.