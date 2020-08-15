Maryland agency, Gov. Hogan’s new chief of staff defend payout he received from previous state job

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s new chief of staff and the Maryland Environmental Service are defending the six-figure payout he received when he left the independent state agency.
Amid the backdrop of General Assembly plans for an oversight hearing, Roy McGrath called the severance “a standard business practice” and the agency said such payments fit “a private sector like pay structure.”
In a post on his Facebook page, McGrath said no tax dollars were used in his severance and that his predecessor received “an exit package far larger than mine.”
Before joining the Republican governor’s State House team June 1, McGrath had led the Maryland Environmental Service, an independent state agency that carries out environmental and public works projects, such as operating sewage plants and dredging waterways.
The Maryland Environmental Service does not receive any subsidies from general state tax dollars. It is required to operate from its own revenues, which mainly come from local and county governments.
As first reported by The Baltimore Sun on Thursday, when McGrath voluntarily left his position at MES, the agency’s board voted to give him a severance package of one year’s salary plus $5,250 in tuition reimbursements. He also was allowed to keep his work-issued cellphone and laptop. According to state budget records, McGrath’s salary was $233,647 at the Maryland Environmental Service. He’s making about the same salary in his new position as Hogan’s chief of staff.
“We’ll put the other facts out soon enough, but I say thanks to my friends who didn’t jump on the fact-less bandwagon today,” McGrath wrote in his Facebook post. “I remain focused on my public service job and will not be drawn into the distraction of other’s toxic, partisan politics.”
McGrath called The Baltimore Sun’s reporting a “rush-to-judgement news story.” He has not responded to requests for comment, and the governor’s office has not made him available for interviews. The governor’s office declined to comment Saturday morning.
When Hogan hired McGrath as his chief of staff, the governor praised him as “an experienced public and private sector leader with a proven track record of managing at every level of government and a passionate commitment to public service.”
Leaders of the Maryland General Assembly said Friday that the payout was “shocking” and announced that an oversight hearing would be held.
House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones said McGrath should return the money, while Senate President Bill Ferguson said keeping or returning the money is “a personal decision.”
MES issued a statement Saturday morning defending the severance package, after multiple days of not responding to requests for comment.
“While the full severance payment to Mr. McGrath was not contractually required, it was offered as a well-earned compensation package for having led the organization to its best financial and operational year in our history,” the statement read.
The statement praised McGrath for an employee incentive program that paid bonuses to workers and expanded training opportunities, and the creation of a diversity and inclusion program.
The statement also noted that as an independent agency, MES does not receive direct state tax dollars and “operates in a manner equivalent to a private sector organization.”
Severances are “customary” for MES directors and acting directors, according to the statement, which also said McGrath’s predecessor, Jim Harkins, received $256,746 when he retired in 2016.
Current MES Director Charles Glass said in the statement, “MES is grateful for the tremendous leadership provided by Mr. McGrath and wish to reiterate that we view this payment as compensation for exceptional growth during his tenure.”
Latest Politics
Baltimore Sun reporter Jeff Barker contributed to this article.