A few hundred votes behind in Baltimore mayoral primary, Dixon expresses concern with mail-in election process

Former Mayor Sheila Dixon, running in the Democratic primary to reclaim her old office, said Monday that she is concerned with the rollout of Maryland’s first mail-in election.
As of Sunday night, Dixon was roughly 400 votes behind City Council Brandon Scott and thousands of ballots still had not been counted — nearly a week after the June 2 primary.
“I think anybody would want this to come to end,” she said. “There are some questions and concerns that I have.”
Asked if she would call for a recount if Scott beats her by a thin margin, Dixon said she’s “keeping all options open.” She said she spoke with her lawyers Monday about a number of issues, but declined to elaborate on what they were.
Dixon talked Monday evening with reporters outside her home.
The primary so far has been riddled with problems:
- Maryland mailed out ballots that listed the wrong date for the primary; the primary was supposed to be held April 28, but was postponed to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Ballots for Baltimore City voters were also delayed, and some people said they never received one in the mail by primary day.
- On primary night, state election officials posted preliminary returns in city races before suddenly deleting them about 2 a.m. Wednesday with no explanation for another nine hours.
- Then, city elections officials didn’t count votes Wednesday. On Thursday, city elections officials announced that the day’s canvass would be devoted to the Democratic primary in the 1st Council District, where a printing error had led to incorrect returns. That meant for that for two days after the primary, workers were not canvassing in the citywide races.
“We really got to really get it together here, Maryland,” Dixon said. “It’s really frustrating.”
Scott, too, has expressed concern about how elections officials have handled the primary.
“Nobody knows who won the primary because of the incompetence in mailing ballots to voters and now problems counting the votes,” he tweeted this week.
Problems also plagued the 2016 primary, in which Dixon was narrowly defeated. State officials decertified the results before then-state Sen. Catherine E. Pugh was ultimately declared the winner by fewer than 2,500 votes.
Dixon continued to fight to get her old job back. She was mayor from 2007 to 2010 before she resigned amid a corruption scandal.
“I’m going to wait and see what happens tonight,” Dixon said, “and then decide what the next action is going to be.”