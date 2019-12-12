Baltimore police responded to a report earlier this week that someone threw a rock through the door of a home owned by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
Police were called Tuesday to the 1500 block of E. Madison St., where a woman told officers she and her husband were upstairs when they heard a “boom” at the front door. Earlier in the night, they had heard a group of people talking loudly out front.
No injuries were reported, but the rock caused about $1,600 worth of damage to the storm door and front door, according to the police report.
“We don’t have any information that this was targeted, although we’re not ruling it out," said detective Nicole Monroe, a police department spokeswoman.
Young doesn’t live full-time at this house, but owns it and lists it as his primary residence on a state assessment form. Currently, his daughter lives there. He owns another home a few blocks away, where he lives with his wife.
WBAL-TV raised questions about where Young lived in 2010, when he was serving as city council president.
Exasperated by these questions, Young led reporters on a tour of the two homes, both located in the 12th District in East Baltimore, which he represented on the council.
A spokesman for the mayor declined to comment on Tuesday’s incident.