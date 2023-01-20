Maryland lawmakers consider bill that would remove statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases

As Maryland lawmakers consider whether to advance a bill that will make it possible to file retroactive lawsuits for child sexual abuse against organizations like the Catholic Church, they are faced with a burning question: Would any new law be constitutional?

Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, a Democrat from Montgomery County, held a briefing Tuesday for H.B. 1, also known as the Child Victims Act, which would remove the statute of limitations on civil suits for survivors of child sex abuse, changing a similar law passed in 2017. As it stands now, people have until 20 years after their 18th birthday to file suit against the organization who may have contributed to the neglect that led to the abuse.

In three previous sessions, the House has passed a bill sponsored by Economic Matters Committee Chair C.T. Wilson, himself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and the author of the Child Victims Act. But the legislation, subject to intense lobbying efforts from the Maryland Catholic Conference, has never made it to the Senate floor for a vote, faltering instead in the Judicial Proceedings Committee.

Smith said Thursday that, regardless of possible legal hurdles upon passage, he supports the law change. It is widely expected that a bill, known as a reversal, would be subject to challenges in court, requiring the Maryland Supreme Court to determine if it is constitutional. At least 24 other states, and the District of Columbia, have passed similar laws, according to figures from Kathryn Robb, executive director of CHILD USAdvocacy.

Public pressure has mounted for lawmakers to take action in the wake of a report by Office of the Maryland Attorney General into abuse and its cover-up in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore going back eight decades. Officials need a judge’s permission to release the report, which relies on secret, grand jury documents.

At issue is whether statutory language introduced in the 2017 bill at the request of the Catholic Church would make it impossible to change the statute of limitations, said University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law Professor Kathleen Hoke. In fact, a court would have to determine if the language in the current law is a statute of limitations at all, or if is what is known as a statute of repose — a law that bans any legal claim after a specified period of time has elapsed.

While the court has not ruled on the current sexual abuse civil statute of limitation, Hoke said Maryland only has one other stature of repose on the books: a law protecting property owners from damage liability 20 years after a structure is built.

Generally, statutes of repose are only meant to be implemented in the “economic best interests of the public,” Hoke said, and protecting institutions from claims of sexual abuse would not fit the category.

A large part of why the law needs to be changed is because many adults, approximately half, do not come forward about their childhood abuse until after turning 50, partly because of shame and repressed memories, Robb said, citing figures from her nonprofit.

“Should the law and public policy reward sexual abusers and other bad actors for the very silence they cause in their victims?” Robb asked lawmakers.

Maryland’s proposed law would differ from other states’ in a significant way: any retroactive lawsuit would have a cap on damages, $1.5 million, a measure no other state has implemented, Robb said. Survivors suing private institutions for offenses that occur after the bill goes into effect would not have a cap.

Cary Silverman, a lawyer for the American Tort Reform Association, spoke against the push to make it possible to file retroactive lawsuits, and said doing so could be potentially devastating to businesses and organizations, because they will likely lack the records to defend themselves in court.

“When you don’t have the records and the witnesses available, that’s going to be a hard defense to make,” Silverman said.

Hoke, who spoke before Silverman, pointed out in her statements that the burden of proof for any lawsuit is on the person bringing the claim.