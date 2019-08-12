Advertisement

Maryland panel on lynching to hold first meeting; at least 40 lynched in state between 1854 and 1933

Associated Press |
Aug 12, 2019 | 6:52 AM
| Annapolis
Maryland panel on lynching to hold first meeting; at least 40 lynched in state between 1854 and 1933
A pair of plaques at Brewer Hill Cemetery in Annapolis remember the dead. At right is a plaque remembering Henry Davis, who was lynched in Annapolis on Dec. 21, 1906. (Joshua McKerrow / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

A Maryland commission on lynchings that were committed in the state is holding its first meeting.

[Must Read] Bringing a dark chapter to light: Maryland confronts its lynching legacy »

The Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission is meeting Monday in Annapolis, Maryland. A measure unanimously approved by the General Assembly this year authorizes the panel to hold public hearings around the state to research racial lynchings that happened in Maryland.

Advertisement

The law says at least 40 African Americans were lynched in Maryland by white mobs between 1854 and 1933. It acknowledges that no one was ever charged in connection with any of the crimes and that government entities were often complicit in committing them and concealing the identities of those responsible.

At least 44 men in Maryland and thousands nationwide lost their lives to lynchings. Now activists are shining a light on the gruesome practice hoping to start an honest and healing conversation. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video)
Advertisement
Advertisement