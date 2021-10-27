Is Maryland part of the North or South? In poll, a decisive answer to a once-divisive question.

Consider the question in terms of the past eight presidential elections, and you’ll find Maryland was far more likely to vote blue with the Northeast than it was to vote red with the Carolinas or the Rust Belt. But consider the question in terms of decidedly Southern cypress swamps, as Maryland’s Department of Information advised in 1956, and the Old Line State gets lumped in with the South. Worcester County’s Pocomoke River State Park hosts the northernmost such forest in the U.S., according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.