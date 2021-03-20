Maryland General Assembly votes to trash state’s pro-Confederate official state song

The song’s offensive, violently pro-Southern lyrics — which bemoan “the patriotic gore that flecked the streets of Baltimore,” a reference to pro-secession rioters killed in an infamous melee with Union troops marching through the city on their way to Washington — have increasingly driven the song out of favor in recent years. For decades, it featured prominently in national TV broadcasts of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and in the football game day repertoire of the University of Maryland’s marching band.