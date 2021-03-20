Maryland General Assembly votes to trash state’s pro-Confederate official state song

It’ll soon be so long to the state song after the Maryland Senate unanimously voted to scrap “Maryland, My Maryland!” as the Old Line State’s official anthem.
The pro-Confederate Civil War-era tune features lyrics that denigrate Abraham Lincoln as a “tyrant” and call on Maryland to join the South in fighting “the Northern scum.” Penned in 1861 and set to the melody of “O Tannenbaum,” it has been blasted by critics as racist and an embarrassment to the state.
The vote late Friday evening comes after the Maryland House of Delegates likewise endorsed ditching the tune earlier this week, 94 to 38. That leaves just a couple of steps before “Maryland, My Maryland” is officially stripped of the honored status it’s held since 1939. Previous efforts to ditch the song stretch back to the 1970s, but all fell short.
“Hallelujah,” said Sen. Cheryl Kagan, a Montgomery County Democrat who sponsored the repeal effort in the Senate. But Kagan called it “tragic” that it took so long to scrap the “offensive” song — and that it came only after years of Black Lives Matter demonstrations over racism and police brutality.
There’s no replacement tune in line to replace “Maryland, My Maryland” as the official state song. Several earlier repeal efforts foundered amid quarrels over how to do so, either by freshly rewriting the lyrics or by adopting a new song, and so lawmakers this year chose to simply strike it from Maryland’s list of official symbols.
“This has stained the pages of our law for too long,” Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, a Democrat from Dorchester and Wicomico counties who sponsored the song’s repeal in the House, said earlier this week.
The song’s offensive, violently pro-Southern lyrics — which bemoan “the patriotic gore that flecked the streets of Baltimore,” a reference to pro-secession rioters killed in an infamous melee with Union troops marching through the city on their way to Washington — have increasingly driven the song out of favor in recent years. For decades, it featured prominently in national TV broadcasts of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and in the football game day repertoire of the University of Maryland’s marching band.
At first, the bloodiest of the song’s nine verses vanished from performances. The Mighty Sound of Maryland Marching Band stopped playing the song in 2017, while the Maryland Jockey Club, which switched to only the song’s least-offensive third verse that year, decided to skip it altogether for the most recent Preakness.
Some Republicans in the House of Delegates who voted against repealing “Maryland, My Maryland” lamented that the song was falling victim to “cancel culture.” But not a single state senator voted to keep it, with past defenders of the song coming around to advocate its repeal.
For Republican Sen. Michael Hough of Frederick County, it was the lyric’s sharp denunciation of Lincoln — “maybe our greatest president” and a venerated founding father of the Republican Party — that tipped his support. Fellow Republican Robert Cassilly, who represents Harford County, said he’d hoped to preserve the song by cutting its offensive parts but realized that just couldn’t be done.
“It’s the wrong song,” said Cassilly.