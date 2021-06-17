Maryland state offices to close Friday for Juneteenth

Maryland state government offices will be closed Friday to observe the new Juneteenth National Independence Day.
The announcement comes after the U.S Congress passed a law this week designating June 19 as a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden was set to sign the bill into law on Thursday afternoon.
Whenever a federal holiday falls on a Saturday — as the first national Juneteenth holiday will this weekend — the state of Maryland observes it on a Friday.
“Maryland is proud to support this legislation, and observe this new national holiday,” Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in a statement.
Under state law, Hogan was already required to issue a proclamation for Juneteenth, but the state was not required to close offices or give state employees a day off.
Following the abolition of slavery in the United States, it took time for word to travel to people who were enslaved and for them to be freed. Juneteenth marks when the news finally reached people who were enslaved in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 — two months after Confederate soldiers surrendered in the Civil War and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Even before becoming an official government-sanctioned holiday, Juneteenth has been celebrated for years. Events are planned throughout Maryland this weekend, including a community celebration in Reservoir Hill, a music festival in East Towson and a parade in Annapolis.
Before Congress acted, Maryland lawmakers considered making Juneteenth a state holiday. A bill creating the holiday passed the Maryland House of Delegates, 112-24 in March. All 24 votes against came from Republicans. The Juneteenth bill did not receive a vote in the state Senate.