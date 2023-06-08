Maryland State Board of Elections taps longtime employee Jared DeMarinis as administrator

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland State Board of Elections hired a new elections administrator Thursday, selecting a longtime employee for the top job.

Jared DeMarinis was chosen by a unanimous vote during a brief virtual meeting of the board. DeMarinis, who has worked as the director of the board’s candidacy and campaign finance division, will face a confirmation hearing before the Maryland State Senate next session before he can take on the role in a permanent capacity.

“I’m just thrilled and honored,” DeMaris said excitedly during a phone interview Thursday. “I’m committed and I enjoy elections. I enjoy working in elections, and I would say it’s a true rarity when your work and your joy can be combined and usually you produce great products.”

DeMarinis has served in the campaign and candidacy finance division for the State Board of Elections for 18 years. He is a member of the Council on Government Ethics Laws and has worked as an international election monitor in Estonia, the Bahamas, North Macedonia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

If confirmed, DeMarinis will succeed Lamone, who has at times been a polarizing figure in Maryland state politics.

Named administrator in 1997 during the administration of Democratic Gov. Parris Glendening, Lamone, 80, beat back several attempts to oust her, most notably one mounted in 2004 by Republican Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.

After months of pressure from Ehrlich, the state board met in a closed-door meeting that year and voted to suspend Lamone. Board members cited a provision allowing the administrator to be removed for “incompetence, misconduct or other good cause.” Lamone persevered, however, with Democratic leaders rising to her aid. They dubbed Ehrlich’s maneuver “a blatant abuse of political power.”

After a judge granted an injunction allowing Lamone to keep her job, Democrats pushed legislation to give the election administrator unprecedented protection. The legislation allowed an administrator to continue in office until the Senate confirms a successor.

This year, lawmakers repealed the law. Signed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore last month, the repeal became effective June 1.

Also in the running was Nikki Charlson, Lamone’s No. 2 at the agency. Charlson has served as the agency’s deputy since 2013. She has worked for the board for the past 20 years, both in her current post and as director of election reform and management.

In her nomination of DeMarinis, Board member Sky Woodward said that DeMarinis “has been really the face of the agency with respect to policymakers, advocates and members of the public.”

“This board was particularly impressed with Jared’s passion for a nonpartisan approach to elections, his vision for the State Board of Elections, energy for cooperation and innovative, solution-based approaches on things that would have to be advanced in the next realm of the State Board of Elections after many, many years of extremely capable leadership by Linda Lamone,” Woodward said.

DeMarinis was Montgomery County Sen. Cheryl Kagan’s pick for the position. In an interview with The Baltimore Sun Thursday afternoon, she called him “a trusted voice by leaders of both parties” who will “be able to hit the ground running as we prepare to select new voting equipment for the 2026 election, while also preparing for the 2024 election.”

“I will work hard to provide Marylanders the best in voting and election administration,” DeMarinis said after the vote. “Voting is a sacred right that has been fought for with each and every generation, and this period has some of the greatest advances in technology to help assist us in making sure everyone has the ability to vote, but it comes with some perils, as well, and we must be proactive in dealing with those.”