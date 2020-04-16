Where can you vote in person for the Maryland congressional race?

Maryland election officials announced the locations of three in-person voting centers to be offered during the upcoming special general election for the 7th Congressional District on April 28.
One location will be offered in each of the three jurisdictions that make up the district.
For Baltimore City voters:
— Edmondson High School, 501 N. Athol Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229
For Baltimore County voters:
— Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road, Windsor Mill, MD 21244
For Howard County voters:
— Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship, MD 21794
Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik are on the ballot for the special general election, which will fill the rest of the term of the late U.S. Rep. Eljiah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat who died in October.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Maryland is conducting the special general election primarily by mail. All eligible voters in the 7th District were mailed ballots for the race last week, most of which arrived Monday.
While the voting centers will be available to anyone who needs to use them from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, voters are strongly encouraged to return their ballots by mail or place them in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Drop boxes will be located at each of the three voting center sites and at the local elections offices in Howard County, Baltimore County and Baltimore city.
The in-person voting centers will be equipped with ballot marking devices to assist disabled voters with casting their ballots, and will also be available to people who did not receive ballots in the mail. If voters would like to be mailed a ballot or receive it via email, they can contact their local election office to make the request before Election Day.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before April 28. Contrary to the instructions included with the ballots mailed to voters, stamps are not required.