Maryland AG accuses Governor Hogan of ‘bowing’ to President Trump’s ‘reckless demands’ with election decision

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to hold a traditional election in November without mailing ballots to voters would have “devastating consequences.”
Frosh, a Democrat, issued a statement Friday saying the state remains in the middle of a pandemic that is “burning out of control.” He accused the governor, a Republican, of “bowing to [President] Donald Trump’s reckless demands.”
“In Maryland more than 3,250 lives have already been lost,” he said. “Requiring voters to appear in person to cast their ballots unnecessarily puts voters’ lives and the lives of poll workers at risk.”
Frosh’s statement comes two days after Hogan surprised election officials and voting rights advocates by calling for a traditional election in November. Hogan’s plan calls for all existing polling places to open as well as early voting locations. All voters would be mailed an application for an absentee ballot, but not a ballot itself.
Because Maryland remains in a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor has the authority to dictate how elections in the state are run.
The decision marks a change in course for Maryland which held its first election primarily by mail in June in an effort to minimize transmission of the virus. The election had several notable problems: Ballots arrived less than two weeks before the primary for hundreds of thousands of voters, and election officials misjudged the number of people who would vote in person, causing lengthy lines at polling places.
Results for races in Baltimore City were removed from the state’s website late on election night without explanation — a move made after a printing error was discovered on thousands of ballots that led to incorrect returns.
The primary was also notable, however, for its high level of turnout. The majority of voters used the ballots they were mailed, returning them via the U.S. Postal Service or in drop boxes placed across the state.
Frosh said Hogan’s decision threatens to suppress the votes of hundreds of thousands of state residents and endangers the thousands of election workers that would be needed to pull off a traditional election. Baltimore City will need more than 4,000 people, and Anne Arundel County will require 3,000, he said.
Hogan’s spokesman Mike Ricci said Frosh’s proposal would suppress voters, not the governor’s.
“Brian Frosh is now suggesting that we ignore our election laws, limit options for voters, and suppress the vote by closing polling precincts. We will do none of that,” Ricci said. “We will follow the law, and actively encourage early voting, absentee voting-by-mail, and voting at off-peak times as safe and efficient options for voters.”
Discussion about the format of Maryland’s November election has divided along party lines. Top Democratic state Senate leaders called for a hybrid plan in which more voting centers would be offered while ballots would still be mailed to all voters.
Republican leaders in the Senate argued that a vote-by-mail election would undermine confidence in the integrity of the contest. They called for absentee ballot applications to be sent to all voters but not ballots.
The State Board of Elections, a bipartisan group appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, divided alone party lines when considering what type of election format to recommend. Republican appointees favored sending absentee ballot applications to all voters while Democratic members argued for mailing ballots to all voters. The board was united on one front, however: They agreed that a traditional election with voting centers in all 2,000 precincts across the state was not feasible.