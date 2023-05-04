Wanted: Maryland’s next election administrator. Board hopes to make choice in early June

Maryland’s State Board of Elections kicked off the search Thursday for the state’s first new elections administrator in over 25 years.

A job listing for the position, approved by the board, will be posted Friday and start a two-week application period. Board members expect to conduct interviews before the end of the month and announce their selection during a June 5 special meeting.

“It shows just how much work this job has become over the years,” said board Chairman Bill Voelp after reviewing a list of qualifications for the position prepared by Linda Lamone, the outgoing administrator. “I’m hoping that we get several very special people that apply.”

The board is seeking a replacement for Lamone, who announced in March that she will retire later this year. Lamone, 80, who was appointed in 1997 by then-Gov. Parris Glendening, a Democrat, was a polarizing figure, at times, who survived several ousting attempts.

Following a 2004 overthrow attempt by Republican Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., legislators passed a special protection for the position that came to be known as the “Linda Lamone for Life Law.” The law, which was repealed during the recent legislative session, allowed an administrator to continue in office until the Senate confirms a successor.

The board, which currently has four of five governor-appointed positions filled, made it clear during a meeting Thursday that it is endeavoring to choose Lamone’s replacement before July 1 when new members, already confirmed by the Senate, are due to begin sitting.

Currently, the board has three Republican members and one Democrat. A fifth member, Justin Williams, a Democrat, left the board after being named to the Maryland Stadium Authority. The new membership, in line with requirements to have three members of the majority party and two members of the minority party, will be controlled by Democrats.

Lamone, who does not plan to leave her post until around September, recommended the board limit applicants to Maryland residents, saying the state has a unique election system.

“Other states don’t run elections like Maryland,” she told the board, offering no further explanation. “I’m just cautioning everyone on that.”

The board opted, however, to keep the process open to anyone.

“The criteria are limited enough that someone would choose not to apply from another state, or if they did apply, it would be pretty clear that they’re not qualified,” Voelp said.

The board agreed to close the application window May 19. A day for interviews was tentatively set for May 31.

Under the proposed state budget, for the fiscal year that begins July 1, the administrator’s salary range is $120,000 to $166,364. Lamone was paid $163,000 in 2022, according to the state comptroller’s office.

The job description calls for applicants to have knowledge of federal, state and local election law, as well as budget, contract and project management knowledge. The administrator will be asked to establish working relationships with local boards of elections and numerous state agencies. The position will require night and weekend work on Election Day and during early voting.