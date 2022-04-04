Maryland Gov. Hogan to sign redrawn congressional district map, ending months-long legal and legislative battle

Gov. Larry Hogan, ending a monthslong legal and legislative tussle with Democrats, is expected Monday afternoon to sign a map of Maryland’s congressional districts the General Assembly redrew after a judge rejected the first version as too partisan.

Hogan said in a press release that he decided to sign the reconfigured map after the state attorney general agreed to drop an appeal of state Judge Lynne Battaglia’s decision tossing out the initial map.

State Republicans disliked the first map even more than the second. They view both maps as examples of partisan gerrymandering, but they consider the redrawn map — approved by the General Assembly last week and awaiting Hogan’s signature or veto — as fairer to the GOP.

Democrats currently hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in the state’s eight U.S. House seats. In a state in which Democrats hold a 2-1 voter registration advantage, Republicans say they would likely win more seats if the district map were was fairer.

Under the map being signed by Hogan, analysts say Rep. Andy Harris — Maryland’s lone Republican U.S. House member — would continue to have the edge in his district, which includes the Eastern Shore and Harford County.

But Democratic Rep. David Trone is expected to have a more challenging time getting reelected in his sprawling, reconfigured Central and Western Maryland district. “My race just got a lot more competitive,” Trone wrote to supporters last week after the new map was approved in the House and Senate.

For a time it was uncertain whether or not Hogan would sign it. The governor had instead favored district boundaries proposed by a commission of Republican, Democratic and independent voters that he established last year.

But that map was unacceptable to the General Assembly, and Democrats hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.

The initial map was found by Battaglia to violate several sections of the Maryland Constitution, including that legislative districts must be “compact in form” and respect natural boundaries and the borders of political subdivisions like counties and cities.

There are fewer irregular-shaped districts in the new map, and the districts appear more compact.

“We are pleased Governor Hogan has agreed to sign the proposed congressional redistricting map approved by the General Assembly,” said Attorney General Brian Frosh in a written statement. “This map, like the one previously passed by the General Assembly, is Constitutional and fair. Both sides have agreed to dismiss their appeals, and our state can move forward to the primary election.”

The primary is scheduled for July 19.

Republicans continue to object to a second, Democratic-drawn map — this one of state legislative districts — that is tied up in the Maryland Court of Appeals.

