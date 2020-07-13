Maryland joins multistate lawsuit against ICE rule impacting international students

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is suing the Trump administration over a rule preventing foreign students from remaining in the country this fall if all of their courses are held online.
Frosh is joining a multi-state lawsuit led by Massachusetts against the rule, which was announced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last week.
The suit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Monday, calls the ICE rule “senseless and cruel,” and argues it places a weighty burden on foreign students and the institutions they attend. It calls for a temporary restraining order against the rule, and its ultimate dismissal.
The rule came after schools spent months making plans for their fall semesters, the suit reads, which makes it uniquely burdensome.
“Now, with insufficient notice, zero explanation, and severely depleted resources, colleges and universities are forced to readjust all of those plans to account for whether every single international student, in every single program, will have sufficient in person learning opportunities to maintain their visa status in the United States,” the suit reads.
In an interview with CNN, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said the rule is more flexible than the long-standing ICE rules on online classes. He said the new rule was meant to “encourage schools to reopen.”
”We’re expanding the flexibility massively to a level never done before so that schools can use hybrid models,” he told CNN
A representative of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
Several universities have already sued ICE over the rule, including Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University, a large draw for international students. Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were first to file suit against ICE. Frosh said Maryland’s case brings something new to the table.
“We have a story to tell that’s different from Harvard and different from MIT, and it’s the story of our public schools in Maryland,” Frosh said.
The University System of Maryland, which includes about a dozen state universities, has nearly 4,000 foreign undergraduates, 38% of whom attend University of Maryland, College Park, and more than 5,000 foreign graduate students, 66% of whom attend Maryland.
The system is preparing for a “hybrid” model, including online and in-person courses, this semester, but its students will be affected by the ICE rule nonetheless. At the University of Maryland, for instance, about 80% of classes are expected to be held online. Any class with more than 50 students will take place on the web.
The university has announced plans to help its international students find in-person classes to allow them to remain in the U.S. But all the while, foreign students in the state say they’re fearful and uncertain. Maryland’s final class schedule, indicating which courses are online and which offer in-person instruction, won’t be released until later this week.
Frosh, who called the ICE rule “vindictive,” said the financial burden to universities is a large part of the suit, which includes 17 states and the District of Columbia. Not only do universities stand to lose millions in tuition dollars in the short-term if foreign students withdraw as a result of the rule, but the long-term consequences could be equally damaging, Frosh said.
“The burden on the university is not just that it will lose money, but it will lose the ability to recruit and retain the best students from around the world,” Frosh said.
The vagueness of the policy is also at issue, Frosh said. For example, the ICE rule requires that foreign students attending “hybrid” schools like many in Maryland must certify that they are taking the “minimum” number of online courses in order to remain in the country on their F-1 visas.
“Nobody at the University of Maryland, Hopkins, St. Mary’s or anywhere can say ‘Don’t worry about it. If you take this course, or you take these three courses in person, you’re OK.’ Nobody knows,” Frosh said.
The suit also rests on the argument that the Trump administration failed to follow the Administrative Procedures Act, which governs the rulemaking proceedings for federal agencies, when it introduced the policy last week.
The suit argues that there was no public comment period prior to the announcement, during which universities could have spoken out against the rule. And, the announcement was a complete reversal of previous ICE policy. Back in March, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency waived the requirement that international students could only take one online class per semester.
“Hundreds of thousands of people across the country, maybe even a million or more, and thousands of institutions, relied on that policy,” Frosh said. “And they said explicitly: ‘This is going to be through the balance of the pandemic.’ And all of a sudden, they flip back and say, never mind.”
“ICE offered no rationale for this abrupt reversal of the March 13 Guidance,” the suit reads, “It failed to consider the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the untold other residents of our states with whom they interact.”
ICE also failed to consider the cost the rule would impose on universities, and that, for some international students, returning home to take courses online would be difficult or impossible, due to technology and other issues, the suit states.
The message that this rule sends to international students is clear, Frosh said: “Don’t count on the United States.”
Latest Politics
The Associated Press contributed to this report.