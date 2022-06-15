Rep. Anthony Brown’s fundraising outpaces former Judge Katie O’Malley’s in Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General

Shown as the clear front-runner to be Maryland’s next attorney general in a Baltimore Sun/University of Baltimore poll, Congressman Anthony Brown is leading the fundraising battle, too.

Running against retired judge Katie Curran O’Malley in the July 19 Democratic primary, Brown reported raising more than $941,000 from Jan. 13 to June 7, according to his campaign finance report filed Tuesday. O’Malley, who is seeking the same position her father Joseph Curran Jr. held for 20 years, raised roughly $623,000 over the same period.

Brown reports having $1.2 million on hand to O’Malley’s $838,658.

“These strong fundraising numbers show that our campaign’s vision is resonating with Marylanders,” Brown said in a statement. “We’re engaging with voters in every corner of our state, listening to their concerns and discussing how we can build a more just and equitable Maryland together.”

Officials with the O’Malley campaign attributed the fundraising gap to Brown’s name recognition and status as a sitting congressman, but said the number of dollars raised doesn’t correlate to legal experience.

“No amount of money can hide the fact that Brown has never tried a criminal case in Maryland and doesn’t have the experience voters want in their attorney general,” O’Malley Campaign Manager Catherine Larsen told The Sun.

The candidates agree on most major issues, and have pivoted to their respective experiences as the factor to determine the race. Brown places emphasis on his legislative chops, having also served in the Maryland General Assembly. O’Malley spent 20 years as a district court judge in Baltimore City, and spent 10 years as a prosecutor in Baltimore County before that.

Both are lawyers, a requirement to be elected attorney general. Regardless of their experiences, the pair are permanently linked, with Brown serving as Maryland lieutenant governor under Martin O’Malley, Katie’s husband.

Last week Baltimore Sun Media and the University of Baltimore released a poll showing Brown leading O’Malley 42% to 29% among likely Democratic voters. Twenty-seven percent of respondents were undecided.

The poll came before the candidates started airing TV ads, a priority of the O’Malley campaign to boost her name recognition.

Despite raising less money, O’Malley has outspent Brown this year, especially on advertising. The O’Malley campaign reports spending just over $400,000 to Brown’s $319,672.

Her campaign has spent more than $110,000 on media buys compared to Brown’s $16,500. Both candidates have TV and online video ads, but O’Malley has paid more for hers. Her finance report lists $52,791 in payments to Washington-based RSH Campaigns for “videos.”

Most of Brown’s spending, more than $100,000, has been for fundraising expenses. His report lists several items under that category for catering, event space and consulting. O’Malley has spent nothing on fundraising efforts, according to her report.