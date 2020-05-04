Progressive Maryland files complaint against super PAC backing Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller

A nonprofit advocacy group filed an ethics complaint with the Maryland elections board Monday, alleging campaign finance violations by a super PAC that is backing Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller.
The Citizens for Ethical Progressive Leadership PAC was established April 30, state records show, and is supporting Miller, a former U.S. Treasury official and T. Rowe Price executive.
The group recently circulated a memo describing a poll by Garin-Hart-Yang Research Group of 500 likely Democratic primary voters, conducted April 13 to 16.
Progressive Maryland’s complaint says the date of the poll signals a campaign finance violation.
“The failure of the Super PAC, its Chairperson and Treasurer to register with the Board of Elections until two weeks after it had apparently expended funds is a clear violation of the Maryland election law finance filing requirements and regulations," the complaint reads. The group has endorsed City Council President Brandon Scott for mayor.
Jared DeMarinis, director of the election board’s candidacy and campaign finance division, said the board will review the complaint and make a determination. He said he could not comment on any specific complaint.
But he said that super political action committees are required to register with the state elections board once they spend $5,000 or more. And once they spend $10,000 or more, he said, they must file a report within 48 of crossing that threshold.
Polls can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Martin G. Knott Jr., the super PAC’s treasurer, wrote in an email that when contemplating whether to form a group to support Miller, he wanted to do a poll “to see whether it would be worthwhile.”
After seeing the poll results, Knott said, he and others decided to create the Citizens for Ethical Progressive Leadership PAC, and sold the poll to that group for its exclusive use.
Christianne Marguerite, an organizer at Progressive Maryland, said in a statement that it’s “unacceptable for a multi-millionaire candidate, who has already spent millions on her own campaign, to be supported by a dark-money group that broke the law and has not disclosed its donors or its expenditures.”
Miller spent more than $1.5 million of her own money into her campaign, funding a robust media strategy that’s kept her on voters’ TV screens during a bizarre election season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
Asked about the complaint, a Miller spokeswoman said, “We simply do not know enough information about this matter.” Campaigns are not allowed to coordinate with super PACs.
“We remain focused on our strategy of spreading Mary’s message across the city, which is working as we continue to be the only candidate with momentum, demonstrating strong appeal and enthusiasm,” Colleen Mattingly said in a statement.
The poll — which had a margin of error of 4.5 points — showed Miller tied for first place alongside former Mayor Sheila Dixon and Scott, each with 16% of the vote. Current Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young had 13% support, followed by former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith with 11% and former Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah with 10%.
With roughly a month until the June 2 election, 18% were undecided.
The supporters of several other Baltimore mayoral candidates have also formed super PACs.
The latest campaign filings also show Vignarajah has the support of one called “A Safer, Stronger Baltimore PAC.” The committee received a $100,000 contribution from Texas billionaire John Arnold, who is funding a controversial plan to fly surveillance planes over the city in collaboration with the police department
Super PACs also formed to support Dixon, Vignarajah and Young. Of those, only Vignarajah’s supporters reported cash on hand.
Baltimore Sun reporter Luke Broadwater contributed to this article.