Former Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller takes senior VP job with Johns Hopkins

Former Baltimore mayoral candidate Mary Miller will take on a new role as interim senior vice president for finance and administration at the Johns Hopkins University.
Miller, a senior official in the U.S. Treasury Department and an executive at T. Rowe Price before her mayoral bid this year, will join the university in October, President Ronald Daniels announced Thursday.
“Bringing her vast experience in government, finance and higher education, Mary will be joining Johns Hopkins at an important moment of transition,” Daniels wrote in an email announcement. “I know she will make invaluable contributions to our university in this role.”
Miller replaces Daniel Ennis and will serve through the academic year on an interim basis until a permanent successor is selected, Daniels wrote.
Reached Thursday, Miller said she was “delighted” to accept the role, which she emphasized was on an interim basis. She referred any further comment to the university.
A first-time political candidate, Miller was a Democratic mayoral contender in a crowded field. She invested heavily in her campaign, providing $1.5 million of the more than $3 million she spent, funding that proved important during a campaign season extended by the delay of the spring primary.
Miller ultimately finished third, however, trailing well behind eventual Democratic nominee City Council President Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon.
She was dogged late in the campaign by criticism of a political action committee supporting her. A memo written by the PAC’s treasurer discussed a strategy of targeting white voters in the majority-black city — a strategy Miller disavowed. She was the only white candidate among the top contenders.
Before entering politics, Miller had a lengthy career in municipal finance. She worked for financial firm T. Rowe Price from 1983 to 2009, rising to an executive position, and served four years in the Treasury Department working on recovery efforts from the Great Recession during the Obama administration.
Miller has also been affiliated with Johns Hopkins. She has served as a senior fellow with the 21st Century Cities Initiative since 2017.