Mosby tells U.S. House members that Baltimore exemplifies nation’s failed war on drugs

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that the city exemplifies the nation’s failed drug policies, and called on the federal government to remove marijuana from a list of controlled substances.
“The reason I’m here today is because there is no better illumination of this country’s failed war on drugs than the city of Baltimore, Maryland,” Mosby told a House Judiciary subcommittee.
"What we've been able to see in Baltimore is that there has been discriminatory enforcement in the application of marijuana laws," she said. "What we've seen, unfortunately, is that because of that discriminatory sort of enforcement, it has eroded public trust."
The Democrat sat at the end of a long witness table facing a dozen or so subcommittee members.
Mosby responded to a question by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat, by advocating for the federal government to remove marijuana from the drugs listed in the federal Controlled Substances Act. Mosby said that would encourage states to take appropriate action of their own.
In January, Mosby outlined a new marijuana prosecution policy to repair what she called a “broken system.” She announced she would stop prosecuting people for possession, regardless of the quantity or a person’s criminal history.
The Subcommittee on on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security did not focus on any specific legislative proposal at the hearing, but rather addressed marijuana laws generally.
