Maryland lawmakers settle on draft congressional map ahead of redistricting special session

The current boundaries have been criticized as among the most gerrymandered in the nation, though they have largely survived legal challenges, including a U.S. Supreme Court case in which the justices ruled that federal courts should not police partisan gerrymandering. Several of Maryland’s districts snake through the Baltimore region, including the 3rd District, which a federal judge described as “reminiscent of a broken-winged pterodactyl, lying prostrate across the center of the state.”