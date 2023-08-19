Gov. Wes Moore warns county, municipal leaders to restrict budgetary asks

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

OCEAN CITY — As the state prepares for budget season, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore told county and city officials at the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference to expect to tighten their fiscal belts.

“As the old adage goes: When the state catches a cold, local jurisdictions catch the flu,” Moore said Saturday at his first MACo conference as governor. “So it won’t be a surprise when I tell you that we’re facing budget shortfalls.”

The governor, who received much applause in spite of his delivery of troubling news, emphasized partnership between the executive branch and members of local government, saying that the state “doesn’t just welcome partnership, we need it,” while noting that officials need to prepare to enter “a new season of challenge for Maryland.”

Moore took the helm from Republican Gov. Larry Hogan seven months ago as Maryland held an impressive budgetary surplus — $5.5 billion according to Hogan at a news conference a month before he left office. But federal dollars have stopped flowing as the nation has begun to move on from the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Moore in a position to warn cabinet executives and county officials to anticipate a shorter budgetary leash.

“It’s going to take the discipline of elected officials at the state and local levels, who commit to a spirit of partnership, even as we face some tough decisions ahead,” Moore said. “And yes, It will take the discipline of the governor — whereas I want to say “yes” … you are going to hear some ‘no’s.’”

“Our budgets have gotten bigger over time, but our economy has not kept pace,” said Moore. “When I took office, our economy was nearly the same size as it was four years ago. Over the same time period, the economy of Pennsylvania grew by $22 billion.”

“And here’s why that matters,” the governor continued, “because our families feel it.”

In a phone interview with The Baltimore Sun, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, a Republican, agreed with Moore’s warning to be cautious, saying “we’ve got to be very careful.”

“The challenges we’re all facing are largely our of our control,” said Cassilly, noting the end of federal COVID-related money flowing into the state. “It’s the facts, Jack. You’re not gonna have as much money.”

Moore also announced Saturday that he plans to appoint a new chief performance officer to monitor government spending efficiency at both state and local levels.

Though he is a nascent politician, Moore, an entrepreneur and former nonprofit CEO, is not a newcomer to balancing checkbooks. He said that the Department of Legislative Services, a nonpartisan state agency, has been forecasting structural budget deficits for half a decade.

“Those projections were made under the last administration, not this one. Those are their numbers, not mine,” Moore explained. “The trouble beneath the surface was masked by federal cash and big stock gains during COVID.”

Other Maryland politicos have also forewarned stormy fiscal weather.

Earlier this year, the Maryland Board of Revenue Estimates predicted a fiscal loss of hundreds of millions of dollars for the 2024 fiscal year and a drop in projected revenue for 2023.

Moore admitted that the fiscal surplus stemming from federal COVID relief the state experienced under the last few years of the Hogan administration would not last forever.

“It’s what I said before I became governor,” Moore said Saturday. “In fact, I said it the last time I spoke before this body during winter MACo, as governor-elect. I said it when I unveiled my first budget. I have been saying it for the last seven months.”

Moore also took time to highlight a handful of his first financial decisions as governor, including increased aid for local government, transit and workforce investments and his policy that fast-tracked the increase of Maryland’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“These investments will build new avenues of growth and create new pathways to prosperity,” he said. “And we proved that we can do big things while being fiscally disciplined, because do not forget: We did all this while keeping $2.5 billion in the Rainy Day Fund.”

“We can be a state with a dynamic economy. We can be a state where our finances support our ambition. We can be a state that unleashes a new wave of dynamism by harnessing the great assets we already have — and getting them moving in the same direction.”