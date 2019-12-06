Baltimore City Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton was elected president of the Maryland Association of Counties during the group’s winter conference this week on the Eastern Shore.
Middleton, a Democrat, will lead the influential organization for a one-year term. The president typically serves as a spokesperson for issues affecting local government during the General Assembly session, which begins next month.
The association’s membership consists of representatives from Maryland’s 23 counties and the city of Baltimore.
Middleton previously served as the association’s vice president. She replaces Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a Republican, as president.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will serve as treasurer and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will be the secretary. Both are Democrats.