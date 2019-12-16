Baltimore janitors, clerical workers and other city employees who are among the lowest paid would get a $2,500 yearly property tax credit under legislation to be introduced Monday.
City Councilman Ryan Dorsey introduced the bill, which would provide some financial relief to those who are among the 25% lowest-paid, full-time city workers. The tax credit is similar to the one approved by the council two years ago for Baltimore police and firefighters who choose to live in the city.
The roughly 1,200 people who would be eligible for new tax credit make no more than about $38,000 each — less than the city’s median household income, $46,641.
“If you’re working full-time for the City of Baltimore,” Dorsey said, “we owe you.”
The General Assembly passed legislation this year that enables such a tax credit for the low-income workers who live in Baltimore. A fiscal analysis of the bill determined it could result in a $3 million annual decrease in tax revenues for the city.
There are about 13,500 full-time city employees, of which 3,375 are designated as low-income under the bill.
Nearly half of Baltimore’s low-income employees live outside the city and about one in five rent their homes.
Dorsey, a Democrat, has been pushing for this kind of tax credit since 2017, when he was the sole vote against the $2,500 property tax credit for public safety officials. That legislation was part of a longtime effort to get more police officers to live within the city neighborhoods they’re sworn to protect.
Dorsey said at the time that he didn’t believe it would result in a meaningful change in officer residency and that the increased borrowing power a tax credit allows would mean much more to low-income city workers, who could use that boost to become homeowners.
“You know who could use that? The people on the bottom end of the spectrum,” he said in 2017. “That’s what’s good for communities — not more police officers.”
In crafting this legislation, Dorsey said he was thinking about neighborhoods like Westport in South Baltimore. The median home purchase price there is $39,000, according to local nonprofit Live Baltimore, while the estimated rent is $1,135.
If city workers who rented in similar neighborhoods could access this tax credit, Dorsey said it would help bridge the “capital access gap” stopping them from becoming a homeowner. Every month, he said, more money would flow into Baltimore’s economy rather than to a landlord.
Del. Stephanie Smith, who sponsored the enabling legislation in the General Assembly, said she hopes the tax credit helps the low-income renters who dream of buying a house in the city they already call home.
“The least we can do for the people who work in our city," she said, “is give them a leg up.”