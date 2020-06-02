The line outside of Northwood Elementary started forming 15 minutes before the polling place opened to voters on a Primary Election Tuesday that will be conducted mostly via mail due to the coronavirus.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close tonight at 8 p.m.
Totals from votes cast Tuesday in person at polling centers will be made public before the end of the night.
It could be days before officials finish counting the remaining ballots — including those placed in drop boxes on or shortly before Tuesday. Ballots returned by mail had to be postmarked by Tuesday, and it could take several days for all of them to arrive. And due to health concerns, officials have been “quarantining” ballots for 12 to 24 hours after they have them in their custody, extending the counting time.
As of Monday, 87,777 of the nearly 330,000 ballots mailed to Baltimore voters ahead of the primary had been returned. That’s about a 27% turnout thus far. By comparison, about 148,000 people cast ballots in the 2016 primary, a 45% turnout overall when counting voting at the polls on primary day, early voting, absentee ballots and provisional ballots.