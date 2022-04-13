Maryland Court of Appeals weighs challenges to new legislative districts as election deadlines loom

Lawyers seeking to overturn Maryland’s new legislative districts ahead of upcoming elections pressed their case before the Court of Appeals on Wednesday, asking judges on the state’s highest court to ignore an appointed magistrate’s recommendations and strike down the maps enacted by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

A victory in the legal challenges, brought by Republican voters and politicians, would force a hasty redrawing of the electoral lines and upend plans for Maryland’s already delayed primary, currently scheduled for July 19. Separate lawsuits argue that a handful of districts on the map enacted in December violate state constitutional requirements that districts be compact and respect political and natural boundaries.

Alan M. Wilner, a retired Court of Appeals judge appointed to oversee the case, recommended in a lengthy report filed last week upholding the General Assembly’s maps and rejecting the Republican lawsuits. Wilner had heard extensive expert testimony about the maps during a two-day hearing in late March.

Political candidates face a 9 p.m. Friday filing deadline to appear on the ballot. It’s unclear whether the court will again delay that deadline, which was originally set for February but has already been postponed under court order. The looming uncertainty over the district boundaries poses a problem for potential candidates because Maryland law requires that members of the General Assembly live in their legislative districts.

Elections officials warned in a legal filing on Monday that a Court of Appeals decision throwing out the legislative maps would leave them too little time to implement any changes before the current July primary election date. But the State Board of Elections also warned that postponing the primary date any later than Aug. 16 would endanger plans for the Nov. 8 general election.

Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty gave no indication Wednesday of how the Court of Appeals might handle the looming elections or when further orders addressing election dates and deadlines might be issued. A panel of seven judges heard the case, one via video.

During the arguments, which lasted 2 1/2 hours, three sets of lawyers suing to overturn the maps reiterated their contentions that Democratic lawmakers — who largely controlled the redistricting process — ran afoul of the state constitution while crafting the boundaries.

Two of the lawsuits, taken together, point to about a dozen districts drawn for seats in the House of Delegates, contending lines that stretch into odd shapes, jump over rivers without a bridge, or cross county borders should be deemed illegal. Another lawsuit challenges Maryland’s long-standing practice of using a mix of smaller single- and larger multimember districts for the House of Delegates, saying it treats voters represented by a single delegate unfairly.

Assistant Attorney General Ann Sheridan, who defended the maps on behalf of the legislature, countered that the mandate for map drawers to give “due regard” to boundaries like county and city lines is just one of several competing requirements. Sheridan said the legal challengers hadn’t offered enough proof that lawmakers overstepped when crafting the map.

Sheridan repeatedly pointed to the General Assembly districts drawn in 2002 by the Court of Appeals after it struck down maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Parris Glendening. That map, which Sheridan said was drawn without political influence and strictly followed constitutional requirements, included a number of oddly shaped districts that crossed party lines and might not appear compact. It also used a mix of multi- and single-member districts.

Sheridan contended that the map approved by the General Assembly in December was largely based on district lines crafted in 2012 that withstood repeated legal challenges, with most changes necessitated by population changes in different parts of the state.

Republicans scored a legal victory earlier this year in a separate set of legal challenges over congressional district lines, also approved by the General Assembly, that would have strengthened the Democratic Party’s hold on seven of the state’s eight U.S. House seats. Judge Lynne A. Battaglia, a retired Court of Appeals judge appointed to handle those cases, struck down the map as unconstitutional and called it “extreme partisan gerrymandering” by Democrats.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, initially planned to appeal Battaglia’s decision, but dropped the appeal after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan agreed to sign off on another congressional map passed by Democrats in the General Assembly. The final map appears to still favor Democrats, but gives Republicans a much better shot at holding one congressional seat and possibly challenging for another.

Battaglia was a judge on the Court of Appeals in 2002 when it struck down the General Assembly’s legislative map and crafted its own. Getty, the current chief judge, was a Republican state delegate at the time and was among the plaintiffs behind the successful lawsuit.